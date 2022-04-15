US preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion

USA

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 08:57 am

Related News

US preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion

"Where our focus will be over the course of the coming days is on evasion," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview at the Economic Club of Washington

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 08:57 am
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, US, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, US, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

The United States is preparing new efforts to crack down on sanctions evasion by Russia, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said on Thursday.

"Where our focus will be over the course of the coming days is on evasion," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview at the Economic Club of Washington.

"I think we'll have some announcements in the next week or two that identify targets that are trying to facilitate that evasion both inside Russia and beyond," he said, without giving details on the coming plans.

But Sullivan did say that Washington has no desire to give back yachts and other assets seized from people they see as oligarchs with ties to Putin.

"The president is actively looking at how we can deal with the fact that as we seize these assets, our goal is not to give them back," he said.

"Our goal is to put them to a better use than that. But I'll be careful in what I say today because there's an ongoing - kind of - policy process around how we end up dealing with that question. But rest assured that the goal is not just to sit on them for a while and then pass them all back."

He also said that any efforts by Russia to disrupt weapons transfers benefiting Ukraine could escalate the standoff with the West.

"The United States is not operating inside the territory of Ukraine, so if the Russians, obviously, were to strike NATO territory, where materiel is being assembled, that would invoke Article 5 and would be a complete game changer."

Article 5 of the NATO charter says an attack on one member of the military alliance is an attack on all of its members. It has been invoked only once, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Sullivan said an attack on a Russian missile cruiser claimed by Ukraine on Thursday had dealt a blow to Russia.

"We've been in touch with the Ukrainians overnight, who had said that they struck the ship with anti-ship missiles," he said. "We don't have the capacity at this point to independently verify that but certainly, the way this unfolded, it's a big blow to Russia."

Russia's defense ministry, however, said a fire had broken out on the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, after ammunition blew up on board, and did not mention an attack. Reuters was unable to verify either side's statements.

The ship sank after the US official's comments.

Sullivan declined to discuss whether any senior US official would soon visit Kyiv, as leaders of other countries including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have recently done. [nL2N2WB2V3] He warned that fighting in Ukraine could go on for months or longer.

World+Biz / Europe

USA / Russia / Ukraine crisis / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

23h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

12m | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

17m | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh