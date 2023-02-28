US approved $23b worth of licenses to ship US tech to blacklisted Chinese goes early last year- lawmaker

Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

The Biden administration approved more than $23 billion worth of licenses for companies to ship US technology to blacklisted Chinese companies in the first quarter of last year, Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said on Tuesday.

McCaul also said the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, denied only 8 percent of license requests to sell to those companies during the January to March period last year.