No indication Russian nuclear drills are 'cover activity' -Pentagon

USA

Reuters
28 October, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 09:06 am

Related News

No indication Russian nuclear drills are 'cover activity' -Pentagon

Reuters
28 October, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 09:06 am
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia&#039;s Tu-95MS strategic bomber taking off during exercises held by strategic nuclear forces at an unknown location, in this image taken from handout footage released October 26, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bomber taking off during exercises held by strategic nuclear forces at an unknown location, in this image taken from handout footage released October 26, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout

The United States has not yet seen any indications that Russia's ongoing annual "Grom" exercises of its nuclear forces may be a cover for a real deployment, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday observed a portion of the so-called "Grom" exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces, which Moscow says has involved Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes.

The drills have presented a potential challenge to the United States and its allies. Putin has muddied the waters about his intentions after threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia in its unraveling invasion of Ukraine.

Western officials, however, have expressed confidence in their ability to detect any indications that Russia might be moving to employ such a weapon.

Austin did not signal concern, in brief remarks to reporters on the issue.

"We haven't seen anything to cause us to believe, at this point, that is some kind of cover activity," Austin said.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Austin on Sunday to communicate allegations that Ukraine was planning to carry out an attack with a "dirty bomb."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the allegation showed Moscow was planning such an attack with an explosive device laced with radioactive material, and sought to blame Kyiv.

Austin played down such concerns.

"We have not seen anything to indicate that Putin has made a decision to use a dirty bomb, nor have we seen any indications that the Ukrainians are planning such a thing," Austin said.

But questions are also circulating about whether Moscow might use a lower-yield "tactical" nuclear weapon.

Austin said declined to outline the kinds of potential responses that the United States and its allies would consider if Moscow took such a step.

"We have been very clear from the very beginning that you would see a very significant response from the international community," Austin said.

Austin's remarks came on the same day that the Pentagon released a new nuclear strategy document that, among other things, canceled development of nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missiles.

Asked what message canceling that weapon sent to Moscow and Beijing, Austin told reporters there was already enough capability in the nuclear inventory already.

"I don't think this sends any message to Putin," Austin said. "He understands what our capability is."

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

USA / Pentagon / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

2h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

2h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

2h | Videos
Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

15h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question