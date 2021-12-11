At least 50 people likely killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, governor says

USA

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 07:02 pm

Related News

At least 50 people likely killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, governor says

The death toll could exceed 50 people and could reach up to 100 people

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 07:02 pm
At least 50 people likely killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, governor says

At least 50 people were likely to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and several other US states late Friday and early Saturday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

Multiple tornadoes touched down overnight across the state causing damage in more than a dozen counties. The primary tornado traveled more than 200 miles (320 km) across Kentucky, Beshear told an early morning news conference.

The death toll could exceed 50 people and could reach up to 100 people, he said.

"The reports are really heartbreaking," he said.

"This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history and some areas have been hit in ways that is hard to put into words."

Some of the worst destruction was in Mayfield, in western Kentucky. About 110 people were inside a candle factory in the area when the tornado ripped through, taking down the roof, Beshear said.

"We believe we'll lose at least dozens of those individuals," the governor said.

Some 56,000 Kentuckians were without power, he said. He declared a state emergency and was deploying dozens of national guardsman to communities.

Pointing at a Kentucky map, Beshear said,"We believe that there were likely four likely tornadoes. Not just one. They hit in mutiple places across Kentucky. This is why so many counties have had significant damage."

Damage in tennessee, arkansas, missouri

In Tennessee, the severe weather killed at least three people, Dean Flener, spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency, said in comments reported by the Washington Post.

 

At least one person was killed and five were injured when a tornado shredded the roof of a nursing home in Monette in northern Arkansas, the Post quoted local officials as saying.

In Illinois, authorities said many people were trapped after a roof partially collapsed at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in the town of Edwardsville late on Friday. 

The storms caused a CSX company freight train to derail in western Kentucky, although it said no injuries were reported, the New York Times said.

Bill Bunting, operations chief at the Storm Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, said at least five states were hit by the tornadoes, naming them as Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas, the Times reported.

Top News / World+Biz

USA / USA storm / Kentucky / tornadoes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

9h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

9h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

10h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’