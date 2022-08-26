Biden says US struck Iran-linked targets in Syria to disrupt attacks

USA

Reuters
26 August, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

Biden says US struck Iran-linked targets in Syria to disrupt attacks

Reuters
26 August, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 10:14 am
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland&#039;s and Sweden&#039;s accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

US air strikes this week against Iran-linked targets in Syria were carried out to protect and defend American personnel and disrupt a series of attacks against the United States and its partners, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden said he ordered the Tuesday strikes "consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests."

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Iran / Joe Biden / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

32m | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

1h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

3h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

14h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

14h | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

18h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches