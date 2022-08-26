Biden says US struck Iran-linked targets in Syria to disrupt attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

US air strikes this week against Iran-linked targets in Syria were carried out to protect and defend American personnel and disrupt a series of attacks against the United States and its partners, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

In a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden said he ordered the Tuesday strikes "consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of United States national security and foreign policy interests."