Sri Lanka suspends local government polls for want of money

Sri Lanka Crisis

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka suspends local government polls for want of money

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 07:27 pm
Security personnel stand guard inside the President&#039;s house premises after protestors vacated it following the news of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaving the country, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel stand guard inside the President's house premises after protestors vacated it following the news of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaving the country, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sri Lanka will not hold local government polls scheduled for March 9 due to a lack of funds, the island's Election Commission said in a statement.

The commission said it will seek the intervention of the Parliament's speaker to get the required funds from the treasury, reports Bloomberg.

On Thursday, lawyers for Sri Lanka's treasury secretary told the island's top court that the country is facing a severe cash crunch and the cabinet of ministers had directed him to allocate funds only for essential activities.

The bankrupt nation is seeking a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to recover from its worst economic crisis since independence.

A new date for elections will be announced on March 3, the commission said.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka crisis / Sri Lanka economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

6h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

9h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

10h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

22h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

10h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat