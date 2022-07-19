70% of Sri Lankans believe that the Executive Presidency should be abolished

Demonstrators wait in line after entering the Presidential Secretariat premises, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The June 2022 syndicated survey conducted by Verité Research, revealed that 70% (± 2%) of the country's population is of the opinion that the executive presidency should be abolished.

Only 15% said that the executive presidency should not be abolished. The balance 15% had various other opinions (such as reducing the powers, instead of abolishing it) or refused to state an opinion.

The distribution of opinion was very similar across all age groups. The Southern, Eastern and Northern Provinces had a similar distribution of opinion – with over 80% saying the executive presidency should be abolished.

Implementation of the survey

The poll was conducted as a part of the syndicated survey instrument by Verité Research.

This instrument also provides other organisations the opportunity to survey the sentiments of Sri Lanka.

The June 2022 poll is based on an island wide nationally representative sample of responses from 1,052 Sri Lankan adults.

The sample and methodology were designed to ensure that the error margin would be under 3% at a 95% confidence interval.

The polling partner was Vanguard Survey (Pvt) Ltd.