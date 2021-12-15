Xi says China, Russia should safeguard each other's security interests

Reuters
15 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 05:56 pm

FILE PHOTO: Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with China&#039;s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guilin, China March 22, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guilin, China March 22, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

China and Russia should make more joint efforts to safeguard each other's security interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a video call on Wednesday.

Xi also told Putin that "certain international forces" are currently interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy, and "brutally" trampling on international law and recognised norms of international relations, according to Chinese state media.

