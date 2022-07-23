Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote in parliament

Politics

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

Thai PM survives 4th no-confidence vote in parliament

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Thailand&#039;s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives before the 4th no-confidence vote at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives before the 4th no-confidence vote at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday, emerging on top in his last major test ahead of a general election due within 11 months.

The 68-year-old former army chief, in power since a coup he led in 2014, secured the required votes to guarantee his place as premier until his term ends in March.

Prayuth received 256 votes in favour and 206 against with nine abstentions. The opposition had needed more than 239 of the 477 parliamentary votes to oust him.

The prime minister and 10 cabinet members underwent four days of grilling live on television from an opposition that accused them of corruption and economic mismanagement, in an effort to discredit the ruling 17-party coalition before the next polls. 

It was the fourth time Prayuth's performance had been put to a vote since he was chosen by the house to remain prime minister in 2019, following an election the opposition said was held under rules designed to keep him in power. Prayuth has rejected that assertion.

Despite recent opinion polls showing his popularity declining, Prayuth had been expected to prevail, according to political analysts, some of whom saw the censure motion as a move by the opposition to court public support ahead of the next election.

Prayuth has given no indication of when an election will be called.

Top News / World+Biz

thailand / PM / No-confidence vote

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

21h | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

22h | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

13h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

13h | Videos
Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

15h | Videos
Get the right curtains for your home

Get the right curtains for your home

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group