A successful and responsible management of US-China relationship will only be possible if it is a "two-way street", top US diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink said on Tuesday.

In an online press briefing, Kritenbrink said asserting that all problems in the bilateral ties are caused by one party "simply doesn't reflect reality."