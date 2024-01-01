Xi says willing to work with US for stable relationship

In an exchange of messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said both sides should "take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations"

US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders&#039; summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

China's President Xi Jinping said Monday he was willing to work with the United States to promote stable bilateral ties, exchanging congratulations with his US counterpart on the anniversary of diplomatic relations, state media said.

Xi and US President Joe Biden met in San Francisco in November, vowing to improve communication in an effort to stop competition from spilling over into conflict.

In an exchange of messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said both sides should "take practical actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations".

"Xi Jinping emphasised, I am willing to work with President Biden to continue to navigate China-US relations, benefit both China and the United States and their people, and promote world peace and development," state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi added that "adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win- win cooperation is the correct way for China and the United States to interact", CCTV said.

