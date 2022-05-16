Sri Lanka to swear in more ministers today

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 01:41 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right, hands over the appointment document to Gamini Lakshman Peiris after he took oath of office as the new foreign minister in Colombo. Photo: AP via Hindustan Times
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right, hands over the appointment document to Gamini Lakshman Peiris after he took oath of office as the new foreign minister in Colombo. Photo: AP via Hindustan Times

A few more Cabinet ministers of the new Sri Lankan government are slated to be sworn in this evening.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is planning for the appointment of 18 ministers in addition to himself and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who will retain some portfolios; besides,there will be 30 state ministers, reports the Daily Mirror. 

Four ministers have already been sworn in . According to inside sources , ten slots will be reserved for MPS of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and its independent group and the rest to MPS from Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Discussions are underway with the individual MPS of these parties on the portfolios to be assigned to them .

The portfolios such as judiciary and agriculture will be assigned to the MPS elected on the SLPP ticket .

Sri Lankan prime minister will also function as the finance minister in the new government. 

The government has decided to appoint a female MP as the deputy speaker of Parliament. It will be either the SLFP'S Sudarshani Fernandopulle or SJB'S Rohini Kaviratne.

