Path to UK PM: Sunak leads MP support, halfway to threshold

Politics

Tuhin Kar and Kwaku Gyasi, Bloomberg
21 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

Path to UK PM: Sunak leads MP support, halfway to threshold

Tuhin Kar and Kwaku Gyasi, Bloomberg
21 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 08:59 pm
Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Friday.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Friday.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Rishi Sunak, who lost the last Conservative leadership race in a runoff against Liz Truss, has gained the most public support of Members of Parliament to replace her as Tory leader, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from public statements.

Sunak has the backing of 52 MPs, compared with 16 MPs for Penny Mordaunt. His lead, however, is slimmer against the wildcard Boris Johnson, who was ousted from the premiership in July and left office September 6. The former Prime Minister has accrued support of 28 MPs. None of the three top candidates have publicly declared they are standing.

Race for 100 Backers
Tory leadership hopefuls are vying for enough nominations

Under rules announced on Thursday, a maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run, as the party has set a threshold of 100 MPs for candidates to even get on the ballot paper, and there are a total of 357 MPs in the party. Sunak is now more than halfway towards that threshold. 

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement. 

Bloomberg Special / Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Rishi Sunak / UK PM election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

6h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

9h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

11h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

5h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

8h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

10h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning