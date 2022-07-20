Italy faces parliamentary showdown on government survival

Politics

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Italy faces parliamentary showdown on government survival

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:33 am
FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during the first day of the G7 leaders&#039; summit at Bavaria&#039;s Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Pool/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Pool/File Photo

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will address the upper house Senate on Wednesday on a political crisis that could bring down his government and trigger early elections at a time of international tumult and economic upset.

Draghi tendered his resignation last week after the populist 5-Star Movement refused to back his broad coalition in a parliamentary confidence vote.

President Sergio Mattarella rejected the resignation and instead asked him to address parliament, hoping he would find a solution allowing him to stay in office until the end of the legislature in early 2023.

Senators have been summoned for 9.30am (0730 GMT) and the result of a vote on the prime minister's speech was expected by 7.30pm (1730 GMT). A debate on the government's future is also expected to take place at the lower house on Thursday.

Little seems to have changed on the political front since last week, when the 5-Star boycotted the confidence vote on measures aimed at alleviating the high cost of living, complaining that its own concerns had been overlooked.

It is still unclear whether Draghi remains determined to quit at some stage in the next two days, or if he might change his mind and stay in office, as many people both inside and out Italy have urged, fearing his departure could trigger chaos.

The former European Central Bank chief has enough backing to remain in office without 5-Star, but he has so far rejected that option because his original mandate was to lead a national unity coalition with parties from across the political spectrum.

5-Star leader Giuseppe Conte said at the weekend he wanted Draghi to signal that he was ready to enact some of his policy priorities before renewing his support to the government, including introducing a minimum wage scheme.

Complicating efforts to overcome the divisions, the rightist League party and its Forza Italia allies have said they do not want to share power with 5-Star anymore.

The 5-Star has held repeated meetings in recent days to try to decide its strategy, but remains deeply divided. Two party lawmakers told Reuters that as of Tuesday evening they had not received any indication on how to vote in Wednesday's debate.

If Draghi believes his government cannot be revived, he would hand in his resignation once more to President Mattarella, almost certainly opening the way for elections in late September or early October.

Italy has not had an autumn election since World War Two as that is the period normally reserved for drawing up the budget.

Credit rating agency Fitch said on Monday that Draghi's resignation would make structural reforms and fiscal consolidation ever more challenging in Italy, which has the second highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Europe after Greece.

World+Biz

Italy / Mario Draghi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

Inflation rate highest in 8 years

3h | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

3h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

3h | Videos
What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership