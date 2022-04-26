France's Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections

Politics

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:09 pm

Related News

France's Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:09 pm
Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, reacts after her defeat in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at the Pavillon d&#039;Armenonville, in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, reacts after her defeat in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at the Pavillon d'Armenonville, in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to President Emmanuel Macron in presidential elections on Sunday, will defend her seat in parliamentary elections in June, an official of her party said on Tuesday.

National Rally (RN) deputy president Louis Aliot said on CNEWS television that Le Pen would stand as a candidate in the vote on June 12 and 19.

"She will at any rate be a candidate in the parliamentary elections," Aliot said, adding that Le Pen today incarnates the main opposition to Macron.

He added that the party would aim to get at least 15 seats, which would allow the RN to form a group in parliament. In the 2017 election, Le Pen's party won eight seats.

World+Biz / Europe

Le Pen / Marine Le Pen / French politics / France election / French election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

5h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

6h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

18h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

17h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

17h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?