Macron seeks allies as new French parliament opens

Politics

BSS/AFP
28 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Macron seeks allies as new French parliament opens

BSS/AFP
28 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 10:38 am
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia&#039;s aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

France's lower house of parliament reopens Tuesday after an election upset for President Emmanuel Macron whose centrist allies are little closer to building a stable majority, putting Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's job potentially on the line.

After this month's ballot brought surges for the far right and hard left, opposition forces have made clear that they will not be lured into a lasting arrangement to support Macron's government which is 37 seats short of a majority.

Borne and other senior Macron backers have been trying to win over individual right-wing and moderate left parliamentarians to bolster their ranks, with one MP telling AFP that "the phones are running hot."

But Olivier Marleix, head of the conservative Republicans group seen as most compatible with Macron, said that "we have much better things to do today than selling ourselves piecemeal".

"It's about making progress for the French people," he told Europe 1 radio on Monday.

But he added that his MPs would "do everything we can to reach an agreement with the government" on an upcoming draft law to boost households' purchasing power in the face of food and energy inflation.

"It's not in the interest of parties who have just been elected" to make a long-term deal to support the government, said Marc Lazar, a professor at Paris' Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po).

First woman speaker

The first days of the new National Assembly will be taken up with elections for the speaker and other senior parliamentary officials and committee chiefs.

Pro-Macron candidate Yael Braun-Pivet is expected to be the first woman in French history to claim the speaker's chair in a series of votes Tuesday.

The same day, parties with at least 15 members will be able to form official groups, which enjoy more influence and speaking time.

One key question is whether Thursday's vote to head the Finance Committee -- with its extensive powers to scrutinise government spending -- will be won by an MP from the far-right National Rally (RN).

Led by Macron's defeated presidential opponent Marine Le Pen, the RN would usually have a claim on the post as the largest single opposition party.

It could face a stiff challenge if the NUPES left alliance encompassing Greens, Communists, Socialists and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) can agree on a joint candidate.

Confidence vote? 

Next week could see exchanges heat up in the chamber, as government chief Borne delivers a speech setting out her policy priorities.

It is not yet clear whether Borne will call the traditional vote of confidence following her appearance -- which is not strictly required under France's Fifth Republic constitution.

Macron told AFP at the weekend that he had "decided to confirm (his) confidence in Elisabeth Borne" and asked her to continue talks to find either allies for the government in parliament or at least backing for crucial confidence and budget votes.

Macron has ruled out both tax increases and higher public borrowing in any compromise deals with other parties.

After the president promised a "new government of action... in the first few days of July" once he returns from this week's G7 and NATO meetings in Germany and Belgium, some observers see the compressed calendar as ambitious.

"In all other European countries, when they're in talks to form a government, it can take months" rather than the days Macron has allowed, political scientist Lazar said.

Even as the government projects business almost as usual, hard-left LFI especially has vowed to try to prevent key proposals like a flagship reform to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 65.

Party deputy chief Adrien Quatennens said Sunday there was "no possible agreement" with Macron, saying cooperation would "make no sense".

"We haven't heard (Macron) move or back down one iota on pension reform" or other controversial policies, he added.

World+Biz

French parliament / Emmanuel Macron / Macron / France / French politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

1h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

22h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

40m | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

14h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

15h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 