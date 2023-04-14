China's Xi call for deeper practical cooperation with Brazil - state media

Reuters
14 April, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 06:59 pm

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023. Ken Ishii/Pool via REUTERS
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023. Ken Ishii/Pool via REUTERS

China and Brazil should deepen practical cooperation, and tap potential to work together in sectors including agriculture, energy, and infrastructure construction, Chinese President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by state media on Friday.

In a meeting with visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Beijing, Xi said China has made relations with Brazil a diplomatic priority, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The two leaders also discussed the Ukraine crisis, and agreed that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the crisis, CCTV said.

Lula arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday on an official visit to China.

"We have an extraordinary relationship with China, a relationship that every day gets more acute and stronger," the Brazilian president said before his meeting with Xi.

Brazil and China need to work together so that the relationship is not merely of commercial interest, he added.

