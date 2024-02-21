Israel's statements on Brazil's Lula are unacceptable, says Foreign Minister Vieira

Brazil&#039;s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira speaks to members of the media after attending a UN Security Council meeting about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, 13 October 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
The diplomatic spat between Brazil and Israel entered a third day on Tuesday, with Brazil's foreign minister calling Israel's response to comments made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and "untruthful."

After Lula on Sunday compared Israel's war on Gaza to Hitler's treatment of Jews, Israel said on Monday that Lula is not welcome in the Middle Eastern country until he takes back the comments.

On Tuesday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira hit back at Israel. "For a foreign ministry to address a head of state from a friendly country in this way is unusual and revolting," Vieira told Reuters and another news agency at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. 

"It is a shameful page in the history of Israel's diplomacy," Vieira said, adding that Israel tries to create a smokescreen to cover up what is happening in Gaza.

The Israeli government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Vieira's remarks outside of business hours.

Brazil said it does not intend to retract Lula's comments.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that Israel "will not forget nor forgive," calling Lula's comments "a serious antisemitic attack" and saying that the Brazilian president is "persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back."

