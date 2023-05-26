Brazil's Lula says spoke to Putin on war, declined economic forum invitation

Politics

Reuters
26 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Brazil's Lula says spoke to Putin on war, declined economic forum invitation

Reuters
26 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 10:33 pm
Brazil&#039;s Lula says spoke to Putin on war, declined economic forum invitation

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he had a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed his willingness to establish peace talks with both sides of the war in Ukraine.

Lula tweeted he had also thanked Putin for an invitation to attend an economic forum in Saint Petersburg, but had to decline it as he "can't visit Russia at the moment."

"I reiterated Brazil's willingness, along with India, Indonesia and China, to talk to both sides of the conflict in pursuit of peace," Lula added, after also discussing the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week.

The Kremlin confirmed the call and said Putin told Lula that Russia is open to dialogue over Ukraine.

Lula has pitched himself as a peace broker to end the war, which began when Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

His proposal, based on Brazil's tradition of non-intervention and neutrality, calls for a group of nations not involved in the war to engage both Russia and Ukraine in talks.

The leftist leader was expected to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan this month, but the meeting fell through because of scheduling.

World+Biz

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva / Russian President Vladimir Putin / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

8h | Panorama
The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

13h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories
Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget