43 Indian ministers take oath in Modi's cabinet reboot

Politics

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 08:47 pm

Related News

43 Indian ministers take oath in Modi's cabinet reboot

Some of the Indian government's most high profile ministers quit ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle, with 36 new ministers joining the government and seven getting promotions

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 08:47 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

43 Indian ministers on Wednesday took oath in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reboot.

Some of the Indian government's most high profile ministers quit ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle, with 36 new ministers joining the government and seven getting promotions, reports the NDTV.

The exits of IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar stood out on a day those who resigned were the bigger news than the entrants.

Indian health, education ministers exits ahead of cabinet reshuffle

All three were seen at the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where new ministers were sworn in.

"20 percent" ministers - a fifth of the council of ministers -- have been dropped in an attempt to reset the government at a time it is facing criticism over Covid and the state of the economy.

Big changes are likely after the vacancies, but the Big Four are unlikely to be affected - the Ministers of Home, Defence, Foreign Affairs and Finance.

The vacancies in major ministries signal a shake-up that could see ministers shedding extra portfolios and some being downgraded.

Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal are likely to get cabinet ministries. Bhupendra Yadav and Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the Modi government. Seven new ministers are from Uttar Pradesh, which will elect a new government next year.

Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Purshottam Rupala, Manush Mandavya and GK Reddy are set to be promoted to the cabinet.

Junior Health Minister Ashwini Choube, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Babul Supriyo, Sadananda Gowda and Santosh Gangwar have also resigned.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Modi government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

5h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

5h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh