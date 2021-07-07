43 Indian ministers take oath in Modi's cabinet reboot

43 Indian ministers on Wednesday took oath in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reboot.

Some of the Indian government's most high profile ministers quit ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle, with 36 new ministers joining the government and seven getting promotions, reports the NDTV.

The exits of IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar stood out on a day those who resigned were the bigger news than the entrants.

All three were seen at the oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where new ministers were sworn in.

"20 percent" ministers - a fifth of the council of ministers -- have been dropped in an attempt to reset the government at a time it is facing criticism over Covid and the state of the economy.

Big changes are likely after the vacancies, but the Big Four are unlikely to be affected - the Ministers of Home, Defence, Foreign Affairs and Finance.

The vacancies in major ministries signal a shake-up that could see ministers shedding extra portfolios and some being downgraded.

Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal are likely to get cabinet ministries. Bhupendra Yadav and Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the Modi government. Seven new ministers are from Uttar Pradesh, which will elect a new government next year.

Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Purshottam Rupala, Manush Mandavya and GK Reddy are set to be promoted to the cabinet.

Junior Health Minister Ashwini Choube, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Babul Supriyo, Sadananda Gowda and Santosh Gangwar have also resigned.