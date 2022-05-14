UAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president

Middle East

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 04:01 pm

Related News

UAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president

MbZ, 61, had already been wielding power for years in a period when Sheikh Khalifa suffered bouts of illness, including a stroke in 2014

Reuters
14 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 04:01 pm
Abu Dhabi&#039;s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks as he meets Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street, London, Britain, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

The United Arab Emirates' de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was elected president of the Gulf Arab state by a federal supreme council on Saturday, solidifying his rule over the OPEC oil producer and key regional player.

The council, which groups the rulers of the seven emirates of the UAE federation, elected Sheikh Mohammed, known as MbZ, a day after the death of his half-brother, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who was also ruler of Abu Dhabi.

"We congratulate him and pledge allegiance to him as do our people...and the entire country will follow his leadership to glory," Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also UAE vice-president and premier, said in a Twitter post.

MbZ, 61, had already been wielding power for years in a period when Sheikh Khalifa suffered bouts of illness, including a stroke in 2014.

He becomes president at a time when the UAE's long-standing ties with the United States have been visibly strained over perceived US disengagement from its Gulf allies' security concerns.

MbZ led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new anti-Iran axis with Israel. He also bolstered the military might of the UAE which, coupled with its oil wealth and business hub status, extended Emirati influence in the region and beyond.

Top News / World+Biz

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan / UAE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

7h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

8h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

10h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Giant black hole marked in Earth's galaxy

Giant black hole marked in Earth's galaxy

9m | Videos
What will happen in the wheat market?

What will happen in the wheat market?

14m | Videos
Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert