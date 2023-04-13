UAE president met by Egypt's Sisi on Cairo visit

Middle East

13 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 09:02 am

Related News

UAE president met by Egypt's Sisi on Cairo visit

13 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 09:02 am
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Egypt&#039;s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, April 12, 2023. Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, April 12, 2023. Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Wednesday, the UAE state news agency (WAM) reported.

The reason for his visit was not immediately clear.

The UAE, alongside Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, sent Egypt billions in grants, cash and fuel shipments in the months after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, then army chief, led the overthrow of his Islamist predecessor Mohamed Mursi in 2013.

The money propped up Egypt's economy. But ten years later, the economy is again under severe pressure and oil-rich Gulf monarchies have indicated that their no-strings attached aid policy days are over.

Sheikh Mohammed, known as MBZ, was met at the airport by Sisi, according to footage shown on Egyptian state TV. The two allies have maintained close political and economic ties.

Cairo secured a $3 billion financial support package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December while it has devalued its currency by half since March 2022 after fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine exposed its economic vulnerabilities.

World+Biz

UAE / Egypt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

30m | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

25m | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

21h | Health

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

15h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

17h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

23h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format