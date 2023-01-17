Saudi Arabia reduces Umrah insurance cost for overseas pilgrims by 63%

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the cost of comprehensive insurance for overseas Umrah performers has been reduced by 63 percent.

The cost has been slashed from SR235 to SR87 and is effective from 10 January this year. The insurance policy for Umrah is covered by oversees pilgrims coming for Umrah from outside Saudi Arabia, reports Saudi Gazette.

The insurance covers emergency cases such as treatment, admission, hospitalization, pregnancy, emergency childbirth, emergency dental cases, traffic accident injuries, dialysis cases, and internal and external medical evacuation.

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, cases of death and death due to natural disasters, returning the body of the deceased to his country, and blood money issued by a court ruling. It also includes covers for flight delay compensation and flight cancellation compensation.

The Ministry said that the insurance coverage period is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom, and the scope of its coverage is only within Saudi Arabia.

Umrah performers can visit the website of the Comprehensive Insurance Program for the Guests of Rahman to view the Umrah insurance policy, verify its validity, and know services providers.