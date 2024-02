A destroyed building is pictured at the site of a U.S. airstrike in al-Qaim, Iraq February 3, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer

Russia on Saturday accused the United States of "sowing chaos and destruction" in the Middle East after Washington launched retaliatory air strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.

"Washington, confident in its impunity, is continuing its sowing of chaos and destruction in the Middle East," Moscow's foreign ministry said, adding that it "decisively condemned" the strikes.