Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone

Middle East

Reuters
25 May, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 08:44 am

Children of displaced families living in an abandoned damaged school building, Idlib, Syria, March 2, 2021. Photo: Hindustan Times/ AFP
Children of displaced families living in an abandoned damaged school building, Idlib, Syria, March 2, 2021. Photo: Hindustan Times/ AFP

Israel retaliated against shots fired from Syria at a surveillance drone, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

"IDF Machine Gun fire was directed towards the originating area of the shots in Syria," a statement from the military said. "The drone successfully completed its mission and no damage was caused."

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

The Israeli military also said on Wednesday that it convicted two soldiers of abusing a Palestinian man, along with additional soldiers. One other soldier was convicted of exceeding his authority to the extent of endangering life or health, it said.

Human rights groups accuse Israel of not taking strong action against soldiers who abuse their authority, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

According to the indictments, the soldiers took a Palestinian man in a military jeep and drove to a distant location, a military statement said. During the drive and afterwards, the man was abused and then left in the remote location, it said.

A group of about 50 settlers set fire to a barn belonging to Palestinians in the village of Burqa, just outside the West Bank city of Nablus, a local official said.

Sheep sheds were set on fire, houses were attacked, and settlers opened fire on Palestinians, causing two minor injuries, the official said.

The regional council representing Jewish settlers said Palestinians from Burqa attacked IDF forces and Israeli vehicles with stones and fireworks, injuring one Israeli. The military did not immediately respond to request for comment.

World+Biz

Israel / syria

Comments

