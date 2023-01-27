Israel army kills 10 Palestinians, wounds at least 20

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 08:57 am

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mahdi Ladado, 17, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mahdi Ladado, 17, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians and wounded 20 others in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

An elderly woman has been reported among the dead in one of the deadliest days in the occupied West Bank since Israeli raids intensified at the start of last year, reports Al Jazeera, citing Palestinian officials.

During the Jenin raid, which has been described as a "massacre", at least 20 others have been wounded with live ammunition. Four of them were in critical condition.

Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters towards the hospital, which seeped into the children's division, causing suffocation injuries, including among children, said Wissam Baker, head of Jenin public hospital.

"There is an invasion that is unprecedented … in terms of how large it is and the number of injuries," Wissam Baker told Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said that special forces had been sent into Jenin to detain Islamic Jihad fighters suspected of carrying out and planning "multiple major terror attacks."

Israeli forces launched a large-scale raid and besieged the camp in the early hours with undercover forces, dozens of armoured vehicles and snipers. Armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters soon broke out.

Jenin is among the areas of the northern West Bank where Israel has intensified raids over the past year, in an attempt to crack down on growing armed Palestinian resistance.

Meanwhile, Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade said that they had also lost one of their fighters, Izz al-Din Salahat.

Israeli forces have killed at least 29 Palestinians during raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in January, including five children. At least 15 of those killed were from Jenin.

More than 170 Palestinians were killed in such raids in 2022, many of them civilians.

