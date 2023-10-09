Israel and Palestinian war: What you need to know right now

Israel's military pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday and killed hundreds of people a day after a surprise attack by Hamas militants left some 700 Israelis dead, the worst attack on Israeli soil in decades.

Airlines cancel flights to Israel

Several international air carriers have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve before resuming.

On Sunday, US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

Iran denies involvement in Hamas offensive

Iran has denied any involvement in the unprecedented attacks launched by Hamas within Israel.

"We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine, however, we are not involved in Palestine's response as it is taken solely by Palestine itself," Iran's mission to the UN said in a statement.

"The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defence against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime," the statement added.

Over 100,000 people displaced: UN

Israeli air attacks and shelling targeting houses and apartment buildings have displaced some 123,538 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the UN humanitarian relief agency.

Many of those forced to flee their homes are sheltering in some 64 schools in the coastal enclave, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its latest update.

Palestinians watch the civil defense team as they search for victims trapped under the rubble of a house destroyed during Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Hamas holds over 100 people captive

A senior Hamas official has said the group is holding more than 100 people captive after its unprecedented attack on Israel.

Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks to Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad on Sunday. "Senior Israeli officers are among those being held," he said.

Israel Targets Gaza

Israeli bombing on Sunday targeted the homes of Hamas officials, but also hit housing blocks, tunnels and a mosque, killing at least 400 people. The retaliation was complicated by an unknown number of Israeli hostages held in the area.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli campaign in Gaza would "change reality for generations."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's attacks on Gaza as a "barbarous campaign of death and destruction."

Hamas Planning

Hamas carried out a careful campaign of deception to pull off its stunning attack, accounts from Hamas and Israeli sources show.

Hamas's operation came on the heels of widespread Israeli settler attacks, increased tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem and a record number of Palestinians killed.

Israel amasses troops

A spokesman for the Israeli military said his country has gathered 100,000 reserve troops near Gaza for the ongoing war with Hamas.

"We have amassed around 100,000 reserve troops who are currently in southern Israel," said Jonathan Conricus in a video posted to X.

"Our job is to make sure that at the end of this war, Hamas will no longer have any military capability to threaten Israeli civilians," he said. "In addition to that, we are also to make sure that Hamas will not be able to govern the Gaza Strip."

United States Aid

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that the US was sending additional assistance for Israel's military.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the US will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel.

Hezbollah claims responsibility

Hezbollah claims responsibility for mortar strikes from Lebanon into the occupied Shebaa Farms; Israel says it has responded with artillery strikes.

Disclaimer: The report is a compilation of stories collected from Al Jazeera, Reuters, BBC and others