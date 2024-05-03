Israeli ministers meet on hostages, Rafah plan

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
03 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 12:06 pm

Related News

Israeli ministers meet on hostages, Rafah plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet meeting was slated to be followed by a meeting of the wider security cabinet, the source said. Israel does not generally publish information on sessions of the two groups

Reuters
03 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 12:06 pm
Palestinian children walk past a house damaged in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo
Palestinian children walk past a house damaged in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo

Top Israeli ministers were discussing on Thursday what a government source said was a Gaza truce proposal to free some hostages held by Hamas, as well as prospects for an army sweep of the southern tip of the enclave packed with displaced Palestinians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet meeting was slated to be followed by a meeting of the wider security cabinet, the source said. Israel does not generally publish information on sessions of the two groups.

Israel awaits a response from Hamas on the latest ceasefire offer, presented by Egyptian mediators, which would bring about the release of some of the 133 hostages still held by the Islamist group since the 7 Oct cross-border attack that triggered the Gaza war.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One of the hostages, Dror Or, 48, from the hard-hit southern Israeli community of Kibbutz Beri, was confirmed by Israel late on Thursday to have been killed and his body was being held in Gaza. Or's wife was also killed in the Hamas attack and two of his children were taken hostage and later released during a brief November truce.

Throughout the course of the war, Israeli authorities have declared a number of captives still in Gaza dead in absentia.

Past ceasefire efforts stumbled over a Hamas demand for a commitment to end the war by Israel, which insists on eventually resuming the now almost seven-month-old offensive to dismantle the faction.

Israel has also described as imminent a long-threatened push into Rafah, on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, which it says is the last bastion of Hamas. Rafah is the temporary home of around one million displaced Palestinians, whose fate worries the international community.

While Israel says it will work to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians from Rafah, visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had yet to see such a plan.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

3h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

16h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

14h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

16h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

16h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

17h | Videos