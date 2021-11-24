IAEA chief says negotiations in Iran proved inconclusive

Middle East

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:30 pm

Related News

IAEA chief says negotiations in Iran proved inconclusive

Reuters
24 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Iran&#039;s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told his agency's Board of Governors on Wednesday that negotiations he had held in Tehran this week over Iran's nuclear programme had proved inconclusive.

Grossi returned from Tehran on Tuesday after meeting the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization and Iran's foreign minister as he soughtto strike a deal with Iran to reinstall four of his agency's cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that was the victim of apparent sabotage.

But he appeared to return without progress leaving a thorn in the side of relations between Iran and the West days before indirect talks between Tehran and Washington over reviving the battered 2015 Iran nuclear deal resume on Monday.

"Despite my best efforts, these extensive negotiations and deliberations to address Iran's outstanding safeguards issues, detailed in the two reports, proved inconclusive," Grossi told the 35-nation Board of Governors at the start of its quarterly meeting, according to the text of the speech sent to reporters.

He was referring to reports recently issued by the agency.

The standoff over the Karaj workshop that makes parts for advanced centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, is one of several issues that have soured relations between Iran and the IAEA and angered Western powers that say Tehran must back down.

The IAEA also wants answers from Iran on the origin of uranium particles found at several apparently old but undeclared sites, and has told its member states that Iran keeps subjecting its inspectors to "excessively invasive searches, which resulted in them feeling intimidated" during security checks.

The United States and its European allies would normally pressure Iran on those issues by trying to pass a resolution against it at the quarterly meetings.

With the wider talks on the 2015 deal due to resume on Monday after a five-month break, however, diplomats say it is unlikely there will be any such attempt for fear of jeopardising those talks.

World+Biz

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) / Iran atomic project / Iran Nuclear Programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’