Houthi's TV says US and British airstrikes target Yemen port

Reuters
27 January, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 12:52 pm

Houthi's TV says US and British airstrikes target Yemen port

The airstrikes came as Yemen's Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea

A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of the words &quot;Red Sea&quot; in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of the words "Red Sea" in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Houthi's Al-Masira television said on Saturday that the USand the UK launched two airstrikes that targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal.

No further details were immediately available.

The airstrikes came as Yemen's Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker on Friday.

The tanker Marlin Luanda, which was operating on behalf trading firm Trafigura, was damaged but no injuries were reported and a USNavy ship was providing assistance, the USmilitary said.

About eight hours later, the USmilitary destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Red Sea and ready to launch, Central Command said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at vessels since Nov. 19 in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The attacks have primarily targeted container vessels moving through the Red Sea. Many oil tankers have kept using the route.

