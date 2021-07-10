Eid-ul-Azha to be held in Saudi Arabia on July 20

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Friday announced that the day of Arafat will be on July 19 and the first day of the Eid Al-Adha will be on July 20, reports Saudi Gazette.

The top court made the announcement after the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijhaj was not sighted in the Kingdom.

According to the statement, Hajj will commence on July 18 (Dhu Al-Hijjah 8) and end on July 22 (Dhu Al-Hijjah 12).

On Thursday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the completion of online registration for 60,000 domestic pilgrims for this years' Hajj.