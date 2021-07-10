Eid-ul-Azha to be held in Saudi Arabia on July 20

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 12:31 pm

Photo: Saudi Gazette
Photo: Saudi Gazette

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Friday announced that the day of Arafat will be on July 19 and the first day of the Eid Al-Adha will be on July 20, reports Saudi Gazette.

The top court made the announcement after the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijhaj was not sighted in the Kingdom.

According to the statement, Hajj will commence on July 18 (Dhu Al-Hijjah 8) and end on July 22 (Dhu Al-Hijjah 12).

On Thursday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the completion of online registration for 60,000 domestic pilgrims for this years' Hajj.

