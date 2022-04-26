Zelensky vows that Russia won't succeed in its war against Ukraine

Europe

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:39 pm

Zelensky vows that Russia won't succeed in its war against Ukraine

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 02:39 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Russia will not succeed in its war against Ukraine.

In two months, Russian armed forces had used more than 1,100 rockets, countless aerial bombs and artillery against Ukraine, Zelensky said in his nightly video speech published on Telegram late Monday. "But they have achieved nothing. And they will achieve nothing."

Russian units had not seen "a crumb" of support in the east of the country, which they had very much counted on, the Ukrainian president added.

In Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Enerhodar or other cities occupied by Russian troops, people did not bow to the Russian armed forces, Zelensky said.

 

