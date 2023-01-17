UN condemns Russian missile attack in Dnipro as possible war crime

Emergency personnel evacuate a person at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Emergency personnel evacuate a person at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, with at least 40 dead, as a possible war crime, his spokesperson said Monday.

"A strike hit a residential building in Dnipro on Saturday evening, in one of the deadliest attacks in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last February," Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

"The secretary-general condemned this attack, saying that this was another example of a suspected violation of the laws of war," she added.

The UN coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, "called for an effective investigation of suspected war crimes and appropriate prosecution of suspects," Tremblay said.

The toll from the attack in Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of the partially collapsed Soviet-style apartment building.

