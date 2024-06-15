EU agrees on start of accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova

Europe

Reuters
15 June, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 01:36 pm

Related News

EU agrees on start of accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova

Opening talks with the European Union would be a morale boost for Ukraine as Russia's forces are advancing in the Donetsk region and opening a new front in the northeastern region of Kharkiv

Reuters
15 June, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 01:36 pm
FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: European flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

European Union ambassadors agreed on Friday formally to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, the Belgian EU presidency said, adding this would take place at intergovernmental conferences on June 25.

Belgium, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, said on social media post X that the decision should be officially cleared by finance and economy ministers meeting next Friday.

Opening talks with the European Union would be a morale boost for Ukraine as Russia's forces are advancing in the Donetsk region and opening a new front in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The agreement means that Hungary has dropped for now its opposition to Ukraine's graduation to EU membership. Budapest, which has close ties to Moscow, has said it has doubts about European Commission's assessment that Ukraine is ready.

The Commission said a week ago that both countries met all the criteria for accession negotiations formally to begin.

The 27 EU members have to agree unanimously agree to start the negotiations, which take years to conclude.

Belgium and the Commission had been keen to get agreement before Hungary takes over the rotating presidency from July 1 for six months.

Kyiv applied for EU membership in the weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 and it was granted candidate status four months later.

Top News / World+Biz

European Union (EU) / Ukraine / Moldova

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

5h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

1h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

3h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

5h | Videos
Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

21h | Videos