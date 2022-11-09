UK PM Sunak accepts Williamson's resignation with 'great sadness'

Europe

Reuters
09 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 09:14 am

Related News

UK PM Sunak accepts Williamson's resignation with 'great sadness'

Reuters
09 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 09:14 am
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he had accepted minister Gavin Williamson's resignation "with great sadness" and was grateful for his personal support and loyalty.

Williamson said earlier he was quitting to "comply fully" with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.

"I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it ... I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty," Sunak said in a letter to Williamson which was published by the government.

Sunak has been under pressure for the choice of some of his ministers after he was elected as Britain's third prime minister in two months.

He appointed Williamson, who had previously been fired as defence minister and education minister by Sunak's predecessors, to a ministerial role in the cabinet office two weeks ago.

Top News / World+Biz

UK's Sunak / UK PM Sunak / Gavin Williamson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

18m | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

Now | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

28m | Wheels
New generation of RJs, like RJ Tuli of ABC Radio believe FM station can bounce back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The fall of Dhaka's FM radios

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

58m | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

15h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

17h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?