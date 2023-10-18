UK PM Sunak set to visit Israel this week: Sky News

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 12:45 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 12:46 am

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement on Israel and Palestinians at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 16, 2023. UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement on Israel and Palestinians at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 16, 2023. UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit Israel this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

A Downing Street spokesperson declined to confirm the report, saying Sunak's travel plans would be confirmed in the usual way.

Last week, foreign minister James Cleverly travelled to Israel to show solidarity with the Israeli people following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that controls Gaza after Hamas gunmen killed 1,300 people, mainly civilians, during a rampage through southern Israeli towns on Oct. 7 - the deadliest single day in Israel's 75-year history.

On Monday Sunak told parliament that he supported absolutely Israel's right to defend itself, to go after Hamas, take back hostages and strengthen its long-term security.

"This must be done in line with international humanitarian law, but also recognising that they face a vicious enemy that embeds itself behind civilians," Sunak said.

"As a friend, we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians."

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's bombardment of Gaza climbed to about 3,000 on Tuesday, its health ministry said, and at least six people were killed in an Israeli air strike that hit a school run by the UN Palestinian refugee agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sunak spoke with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, stressing how important it was for the conflict not to spread across the region.

