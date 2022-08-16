Russia says Ukrainian 'sabotage' behind pylon blasts in southern Kursk region

Europe

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Russia says Ukrainian 'sabotage' behind pylon blasts in southern Kursk region

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 09:53 pm
A view shows smoke rising above the area following an alleged explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows smoke rising above the area following an alleged explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Russia's FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukrainian "saboteurs" of repeatedly blowing up electricity pylons running from a nuclear reactor complex in the southern Russian region of Kursk, disrupting the plant's operations.

In a statement, the FSB said saboteur groups had targeted six high-voltage power pylons connected to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 4, 9 and 12, leading to a "breach" in the plant's functioning.

"In cooperation with the (National Guard), measures were taken to enhance the protection of nuclear power facilities," the FSB statement said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Ukraine's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kursk is about 90 km (55 miles) from the Ukrainian border and one of several Russian cities to have been hit by explosions at fuel depots and ammunition dumps since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly six months ago.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility but has described the incidents as "karma".

Since the start of the war, fears have grown for the safety of nuclear infrastructure, with Europe's largest atomic power plant in a Russian-occupied area of southern Ukraine coming under frequent shelling attacks. 

Both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of heightening the risk of a nuclear accident. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to all military activities near the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow blamed Ukrainian sabotage for explosions at a military base in the annexed region of Crimea. Ukraine has not officially confirmed or denied responsibility for the blasts.

World+Biz

Russia-Ukraine war / Crimea blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

10h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

1h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

2h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

2h | Videos
Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?