Ukraine to lose war if US Congress withholds aid: Zelensky

World+Biz

AFP
07 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:09 pm

Related News

Ukraine to lose war if US Congress withholds aid: Zelensky

Republicans in Congress have been blocking tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv for months.

AFP
07 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:09 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an International Human Rights forum, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an International Human Rights forum, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv will lose the war against Russia if the US Congress does not approve military aid to battle Moscow's invasion.

Republicans in Congress have been blocking tens of billions of dollars in military assistance for Kyiv for months.

"It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war," Zelensky said during a video meeting of Kyiv-organised fundraising platform United24.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Zelensky said it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to "stay" (survive) without the aid.

He said that "if Ukraine loses the war, other states will be attacked."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.

Kyiv said Sunday that a Russian strike on the town of Gulyaipole in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed three people.

"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own private house, which was hit by a Russian shell," the head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, said on social media.

Officials said another civilian, a woman, was killed in the city of Kupiansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region that has seen increased attacks in recent months.

"A woman died under the rubble in an apartment on the fourth floor of a high-rise building," Ukraine's state emergency services said, adding that it was a residential building.

Authorities in the main city of Kharkiv said Russia launched another attack on Sunday, wounding five civilians, a day after a deadly attack there.

Russia, meanwhile, said a young woman was killed by a Ukrainian drone strike on the Belgorod border region.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said shrapnel hit a car with a family of six inside in the village of Shagarovka, some 35 kilometres (20 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, a girl died," Gladkov said, without specifying whether she was a minor. "She died from her wounds on the spot."

Gladkov said her father had a head wound and that two children were taken to hospital.

Top News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky / Ukraine / Russia / United States / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

10h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

10h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

9h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

1h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

6h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

8h | Videos
Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos