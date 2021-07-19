Russia conducts ship-based hypersonic missile test

Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile is fired from guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea in this still image taken from video released July 19, 2019. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia has tested a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, hitting a ground target off the coast of the Barents Sea at a range of more than 350 km (217 miles), the Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Monday.

The missile was fired from a ship located in the White Sea, the Admiral Gorshkov, Interfax said.

President Vladimir Putin, in a speech given in March 2018, said hypersonic missiles were part of a new generation of Russian weapons that could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.

