Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link in Moscow, Russia, April 14, 2023. Sputnik/Alexei Babushkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine after an unprecedented attack over the weekend on the Russian city of Belgorod.

"We're going to intensify the strikes, no crime against civilians will rest unpunished, that's for certain," Putin said during a visit to a military hospital, adding they would target "military installations".