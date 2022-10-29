Poland picks US offer for its first nuclear power plant

Europe

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 10:13 am

Related News

Poland picks US offer for its first nuclear power plant

Reuters
29 October, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 10:13 am
Poland&#039;s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends the European Union leaders&#039; summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

US firm Westinghouse Electric Co will build Poland's first nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, confirming a long-awaited decision aiming to reduce the country's carbon emissions and phase out coal.

With Russia waging war in neighbouring Ukraine, Poland's choice of a partner from the United States underlines the emphasis Warsaw places on relations with Washington at a time when its security is in the spotlight.

"We confirm our nuclear energy project will use the reliable, safe technology of @WECNuclear," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

Westinghouse was competing with South Korea's state-owned Korea Hydro Nuclear Power, which submitted an offer in April. Warsaw was also talking to French companies about the project.

"US partnership on this project is advantageous for us all: we can address the climate crisis, strengthen European energy security, and deepen the US-Poland strategic relationship," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a tweet.

Harris worked to help Westinghouse secure the contract together with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, engaging with Morawiecki several time over the past year, a White House official said. The project would create thousands of American jobs, the official added.

The selection of Westinghouse and of the United States sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin "about the strength and the meshing together of a US-Poland alliance," a senior US government official said.

Warsaw had been seeking a partner to build 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity and provide up to 49% equity financing for the project. It planned to choose the technology for the first three reactors by the end of 2022, with the first set to start its operations in 2033.

"We understand that the decision will be for the first three reactors and it is our expectation that Poland intends to eventually construct six AP1000 reactors from Westinghouse and will make a formal decision about the second set of three at a later date," the US official said.

Sources have said that Poland would choose the technology first, which would indicate who the partner would be, and discuss the details of the contract afterwards.

World+Biz

Poland / US / Nuclear Power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

2h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

3h | Panorama
The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

23h | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

13h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

14h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

15h | Videos
Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question