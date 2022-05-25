'Humbled' Johnson takes responsibility for illegal parties at his office

Europe

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

'Humbled' Johnson takes responsibility for illegal parties at his office

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 07:29 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 12, 2022. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 12, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Summary

  • Official report blames senior leadership failures
  • I'm humbled, Johnson says
  • Wants to "correct for the record" earlier party denials
  • Minister says PM Johnson already said sorry, been fined
  • Pack your bags, Labour leader tells Johnson

A "humbled" Boris Johnson said he took full responsibility after a damning official report on Wednesday detailed a series of illegal alcohol-fuelled parties at the British prime minister's Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson has faced repeated calls to resign from opposition politicians and some in his own party after it was revealed both he and officials had broken the rules that meant people could not socialise outside their households or even, in many cases, attend funerals for loved ones.

"I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch," Johnson told parliament.

The report by senior official Sue Gray did not specifically blame Johnson, but gave graphic details and included photographs from more than a dozen gatherings, some of which he attended.

Johnson was among those fined over a party to celebrate his 56th birthday on June 19, 2020, though Gray said he was unaware of the gathering in advance.

"Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen," the report said. "The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture."

Johnson, who commissioned the report after revelations of boozy Downing Street events while social mixing was all but banned under stringent laws his government had made to curb COVID-19, said he was appalled by some of the behaviour it had uncovered.

"I ... am humbled and I have learned a lesson," he told parliament to jeers from the opposition benches.

Gray's interim findings were published in January, but most details were withheld until the end of a separate police inquiry, which concluded last week with 126 fines handed out.

'EXCESSIVE ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION'

Her full reports included emails and WhatsApp messages which showed many of the gatherings were planned in advance, with discussions on who would bring alcohol.

At one June 2020 event, Gray said there was "excessive alcohol consumption" that led to one person being sick and a fight between two others.

At another, held the night before the funeral for Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip in April 2021, individuals partied into the early hours and damaged a swing.

"Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of government," her report said. "The public have a right to expect the very highest standards of behaviour in such places and clearly what happened fell well short of this."

For months, evidence of the alcohol-fuelled parties has dripped out into the media, forcing Johnson to apologise, change the team at his office and promise a reset to try to restore his authority.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was time for Johnson to quit.

The report laid bare "the rot that under this prime minister has spread... a government that believed that it was one rule for them and another rule for everyone else," he told parliament. "You cannot be a lawmaker and a law-breaker."

Many Conservative lawmakers have become increasingly frustrated about having to defend their prime minister, but several said they would wait for Gray's full report before deciding whether to demand Johnson should quit.

Some felt the report was not as damning as it could have been.

"This is all so banal," one Conservative said on condition of anonymity, also pointing to Gray saying she was pleased progress was being made in addressing issues she had raised.

Johnson had initially denied there had been any parties or rule-breaking at Downing Street, and some lawmakers say his position is untenable if he is found to have lied to parliament, a matter under investigation by parliament's Committee of Privileges.

"I would like to correct for the record, to take this opportunity and not in any sense to absolve myself of responsibility, ... but simply to explain why I spoke as I did in this house," Johnson said, by way of apology for his earlier denials.

Ministers say he has not misled parliament, but one Conservative lawmaker said the details of the report suggested the prime minister had in fact done so.

"The question remains 'Did the PM knowingly mislead parliament?'," the second lawmaker said. "Reading the report and its conclusions, it's very difficult to dispute that he did."

World+Biz

Boris Jhonson lockdown party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

10h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

11h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

1h | Videos
Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

1h | Videos
Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

5h | Videos
The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide