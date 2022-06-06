Johnson claims no-confidence vote offers Tories 'golden chance' to move on from Partygate

06 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 10:10 pm

Johnson claims no-confidence vote offers Tories 'golden chance' to move on from Partygate

06 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Downing Street briefing room, following a bilateral meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 8, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Downing Street briefing room, following a bilateral meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 8, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

In a letter to Conservative MPs UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims he has shown that he can be "trusted to deliver bold and innovative solutions to difficult and longstanding problems".

He accepts that some of the criticism of him over Partygate was fair. But he says he has responded to that, and he claims that the party now has a "golden chance" to put the issue behind it, reports Guardian.

"I know that over recent months I have come under a great deal of fire, and I know that experience has been painful for the whole party. Some of that criticism has perhaps been fair, some less so. Where there have been valid points, I have listened and learned and made significant changes." Johnson said.

Read More: Angry UK lawmakers trigger confidence vote in Boris Johnson

"I will of course continue to listen and learn from colleagues about the improvements you wish to see. But I cannot stress too much that we have a golden chance to put this behind us now. With your support, I believe that tonight we have a great prize within our grasp. We can put an end to the media's favourite obsession. We can get on with the job without the noises off," He continued.

"I am absolutely confident that if we can unite in the days ahead then in due course we will win again, repay the trust of the 14 million who voted for us, and continue to serve the country we love," UK PM added.

Johnson's critics, of course, also argue that the no-confidence vote offers Tory MPs a golden opportunity to move on from Partygate.

Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under growing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

 

