Boris and his wife escape further fines as Partygate probe ends

The UK Metropolitan Police investigation into Partygate, which began in January and cost £460,000, has ended, with 126 fines given out over events on eight dates.

The force said its probe was now complete, and that it has no objection to Sue Gray publishing her full report.

Twenty-eight people are facing between two and five fines, reports BBC.

UK PM Boris Johnson has paid one fine already - it is not yet known whether he has received further fines.

Mr Johnson's wife Carrie, who received one fixed penalty notice earlier in the process, has been told she will face no further action.

The ending of the police inquiry paves the way for the publication of the full report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown gatherings.

The BBC understands that the Cabinet Office hopes the report will come out within the next couple of weeks.

The Met said the eight events resulting in fines took place between May 2020 and April 2021, with different Covid rules in place at different times.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball said whether an event had taken place in "someone's home" was a factor in deciding whether to issue a Fixed Penalty Notice.

The Met said the recipients of the fines include 53 men and 73 women. It said it would not be identifying them.

The probe saw 12 detectives work through 345 documents - including emails, door logs, diary entries and witness statements - 510 photographs and CCTV images and 204 questionnaires. No interviews were conducted under caution.