Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order at climate protest

Europe

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 09:27 pm

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, Belgium, March 5, 2020/ Reuters
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, Belgium, March 5, 2020/ Reuters

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern city of Malmo on 19 June, according to daily Sydsvenskan.

On the day of the incident, Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post that protesters had blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour.

"The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We chose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future," she had said.

If convicted for disobeying a police order, Thunberg can be handed a fine or up to six months in prison.

"You have the freedom to demonstrate, but you must not demonstrate in such a way that it causes disturbances for others," prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen said, according to Sydsvenskan.

The Swedish central prosecutor's press office could not immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters for comment. Thunberg's representatives could not be reached.

