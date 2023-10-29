ICCCAD director Prof Saleemul Huq passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 09:35 am

Saleemul Huq was a distinguished Bangladeshi climate scientist and a leading voice in climate change adaptation and sustainable development

Dr Saleemul Huq. Sketch: TBS
Dr Saleemul Huq. Sketch: TBS

Professor Saleemul Huq, a climate researcher and director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), passed away in the early hours of Sunday (29 October). He was 71.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you about the passing away of our director, Prof. Saleemul Huq, on 29 October 2023," the ICCCAB said in a post on social media site X.

"His unmatched legacy will remain as a shining example for years and generations to come," it added.

Saleemul Huq was a distinguished Bangladeshi climate scientist and a leading voice in climate change adaptation and sustainable development. 

He was widely recognised for his role in forcing wealthy countries to pay for the losses and damages from climate change.

Huq's significant contributions to global climate policy and tireless advocacy for climate action left an indelible mark on the world. 

In the year 2022, Saleemul Huq was named among one of Nature's — one of the world's top science journals — ten people who helped shape science in 2022.

He was also appointed as one of the external members of a new Scientific Advisory Board of the United Nations (UN) in August this year.

Saleemul Huq was born in the year 1952. Huq received his early education in Germany, Indonesia, and Kenya.

