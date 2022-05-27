Germany, US energy partnership includes agreements on off-shore wind and hydrogen: German minister

Europe

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 01:50 pm

Related News

Germany, US energy partnership includes agreements on off-shore wind and hydrogen: German minister

The two nations discussed off-shore wind power generation and co-operation on using hydrogen in industrial production

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck shake hands after signing a joint declaration of a German-American climate and energy partnership between the government of the United States of America and the government of Germany during the meeting of the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at the EUREF-Campus in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck shake hands after signing a joint declaration of a German-American climate and energy partnership between the government of the United States of America and the government of Germany during the meeting of the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at the EUREF-Campus in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

An energy partnership between Germany and the United States includes expanding off-shore wind power generation and co-operation on using hydrogen in industrial production, German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

"The partnership relates particularly to offshore wind. The US plans to install the same amount of offshore wind as Germany, to have installed 30 GW (gigawatt) offshore by 2030," he said, speaking alongside US climate envoy John Kerry on the sidelines of talks by the Group of Seven countries in Berlin.

Top News / World+Biz

Germany / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

1h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

1h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

2h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

2h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

4h | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

15h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide