3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, 31 January 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday – same as on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing the company.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.