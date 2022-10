3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, 31 January 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russia's Gazprom said on Saturday that gas transit through Austria had been suspended after Austria's gas grid operator refused to confirm transport nominations.

In a statement published on Telegram, Gazprom blamed the problem on regulatory changes in Austria, and said that it was working jointly with Italian customers to resolve the question.