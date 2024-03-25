France raises terror alert warning to highest level

Europe

Reuters
25 March, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 09:32 am

Related News

France raises terror alert warning to highest level

Reuters
25 March, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 09:32 am
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Eiffel Tower and rooftops of Paris, France, March 16, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Eiffel Tower and rooftops of Paris, France, March 16, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings on Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday after a meeting with senior security and defence officials with President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal said in a post on X that the decision, which comes months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games, was taken "in light of the Islamic State's claiming responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country".

France's terror alert system has three levels, and the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It allows for exceptional security measures such as stepped-up patrols by armed forces in public places like train stations, airports and religious sites.

Top News / World+Biz

France / Terror alert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

2h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

2h | Panorama
This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

23h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

15h | Videos
Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

2h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

13h | Videos
Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

14h | Videos